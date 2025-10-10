U.S. Customs and Border Protection recruiting at Cal Polu

October 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents plan to attend Cal Poly’s Career Fair on Oct. 22 and 23 as part of the agency’s current recruiting efforts. More than 150 employers plan to participate in the annual job fair. [Mustang News]

Customs and Border Protection is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the United States while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. The agency employs more than 60,000 people.

While separate from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the two agencies at times work together.

There are concerns that students will be upset over having immigration enforcement on campus. Cal Poly Pomona postponed its annual job fair in August after critics voiced concerns that Customs and Border Protection recruiters would be on campus.

