San Luis Obispo identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

March 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department identified the man who died follow a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as 25-year-old Jeremiah Gerlach of San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Gerlach was driving a motorcycle southbound on Broad Street while a silver sedan headed northbound was turning onto Caudill Street. Gerlach crashed into the back side of the sedan.

Responders transported Gerlach to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan stopped his vehicle on Caudill Street and cooperated with officers. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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