San Luis Obispo identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
March 25, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department identified the man who died follow a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as 25-year-old Jeremiah Gerlach of San Luis Obispo.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Gerlach was driving a motorcycle southbound on Broad Street while a silver sedan headed northbound was turning onto Caudill Street. Gerlach crashed into the back side of the sedan.
Responders transported Gerlach to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the sedan stopped his vehicle on Caudill Street and cooperated with officers. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
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