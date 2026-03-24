Motorcyclist crashes into car in San Luis Obispo, seriously injured

March 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries after they crashed into a car in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Broad Street at a high-rate of speed while a silver sedan headed northbound was turning onto Caudill Street, according to a witness. Unable to stop, the motorcyclist crashed into the back side of the sedan.

Further information regarding the motorcyclist is not available at this time.

The driver of the sedan stopped his vehicle on Caudill Street and cooperated with officers.

The San Luis Obiispo Police Department is investigation the crash.

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