Person killed in car versus semi-truck crash on Highway 166

March 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A head-on collision between a sedan and a semi-truck left at least one person dead and a road closure on Highway 166 Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported a crash on Highway 166 east of Pine Canyon Road. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a fatal crash involving a Nissan Altima and a semi-truck, according to the CHP.

The Altima was traveling eastbound, while the truck was heading westbound. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Altima crossed into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the semi-truck.

Officials are not releasing the name or names of the victim or victims pending notification of their next of kin.

CHP officers closed a section of Highway 166 east of Pine Canyon Road following the collision.

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