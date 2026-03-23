Did language barrier, late reporting hamper Lopez Lake water rescue?

March 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A search to recover the body of a 25-year-old man who is suspected of drowning Sunday at Lopez Lake continues on Monday with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff taking the lead in the case.

Shortly after 4 p. m., a caller reported a jet ski accident that resulted in two people missing or injured, a dispatcher said on a county emergency channel. However, emergency personnel arrived to find one Spanish speaking witness who said he had delayed making the 9-1-1 call, that there was only one suspected victim and that it was not a jet ski accident.

At approxamatly 4:50 p.m., a medical helicopter was sent to assist rescue crews.

More witnesses then came forward, for a total of five, according to scanner traffic. Witnesses said the suspected victim was swimming in jeans and no shirt when the current took him away. He went under water and did not come back up.

Three swimmers were in the water with two getting out, said SLO County Fire Department Captain Eva Grady. In an attempt to save the victim, a friend threw a pair of pants at him to drag him out, but was not successful.

“Despite extensive search efforts, the victim has not yet been located, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department posted on social media at 8:22 p.m. “The incident is now being transitioned to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, who will continue operations.

“We remain committed to supporting our partner agencies and appreciate the coordinated efforts of all involved.”

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