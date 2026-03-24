Package explodes at Carpinteria UPS store

March 24, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A package with a fire extinguisher inside exploded at the Carpinteria UPS Store on Monday afternoon.

Following the explosion, authorities evacuated adjacent businesses. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad came out to the scene to investigate.

Bomb squad personnel determined it was a fire extinguisher that exploded, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no reports of injuries. Businesses in the area reopened later on Monday.

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