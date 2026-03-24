Front Page  »  

The collateral damage from the war on oil

March 24, 2026

Andy Caldwell

OPINION by ANDY CALDWELL

I am hoping that none of you are fooled into believing that the recent gasoline price spikes at the pump are due to the war with Iran, because nothing could be further from the truth as it effects California.

Our problem is not the war with Iran, but the war on oil.

I, and many others, such as Katy Grimes from the California Globe, have been reporting for the past year that USC has predicted our gas prices are going to hit $8 per gallon. Why?

Because our state government, beginning 20 years ago, declared a war against fossil fuels.

We told you all along that this war would end up becoming a war on consumers, maybe now you will believe us?

The war on oil was three-fold.

First, they started to ban drilling for oil in California. That meant there was less oil going to refineries so that they could produce gasoline and diesel.

Second, they started charging the gasoline refineries billions of dollars in extra charges to keep operating through California’s Cap and Trade program.

Third, they sought to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state, along with natural gas hookups in homes for water heaters, stoves, and cooktops.

So, you had a war on production, refining, and consumption.

So, what happened?

The producers shut down their operations! They flat out quit and left the state.

Several refineries are now shut down and three more have warned Gov. Gavin Newsom that they are going to shut down too because they don’t have enough fuel to keep their operations going and they can’t afford the ever-increasing fees.

Not only that, but there was also one pipeline that was used to move oil from one end of the state to the other. It too has shut down.

Why isn’t Newsom panicking?

Because this was their plan all along.

Years ago, these activists admitted they wanted gasoline to become unaffordable to force you to drive an electric vehicle.

Well, guess what, we don’t have enough electricity or charging stations for everyone to go all electric. In fact, we not only lack sufficient electricity generation, we also don’t have the ability to transmit and distribute the additional electricity to our homes and businesses.

In other words, the entire grid is grossly inadequate to handle the demand of our going all-electric. If the enviro-whackos and their friends in the legislature had been serious about transitioning to all-electric, they should have been working (and spending billions) on the grid rather than high speed rail!

Meanwhile, Trump has ordered Sable to resume production of their offshore rigs and their onshore processing facility. Despite the rising price of gas, you can expect everybody and their mother to follow with lawsuits.

There is also the distinct possibility that some agencies will levy incredible fines for every day of production without the requisite permits from local and state agencies that constitute a poke in the eye to Trump’s application of the Defense Production Act.

Regardless, nothing is going to change, even if gasoline hits $8 to $10 per gallon, as predicted. California is determined to transition away from gasoline and other fossil fuels faster than our economy and consumers can withstand to live without it.

In all wars, there is the phenomenon of collateral damage, and you are it!

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on  FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ironic that this “ opinion “ comes on the heels of a historic heat wave in March. The warmest sea temps in March. The warmest winter ever recorded in California.and not surprisingly the lowest/ non existent snow pack.

Environmental wackos with all their crazy science stuff…


-1

For fun, I threw this opinion piece into an AI, the prompt “rate the quality of this argument”, here what Copilot’s AI returned:


Argument Quality Rating: 3 out of 10


1. Strengths (why it’s not a 0)

✔ Clear narrative structure

The piece has a beginning, middle, and end. It identifies a cause, describes consequences, and ends with a conclusion.

✔ Strong emotional appeal

It’s written to energize readers and create a sense of urgency. That’s effective for persuasion within an already‑aligned audience.

✔ Identifies real issues

Some underlying topics are legitimate:



  • refinery closures

  • regulatory pressure

  • grid capacity challenges

  • California’s unique fuel market


Those are real factors worth discussing.


2. Weaknesses (why it scores low)

A. Factual accuracy problems

Several claims are:



  • unsupported

  • exaggerated

  • contradicted by available data

  • attributed to the wrong sources


When an argument rests on shaky factual ground, its persuasive power drops dramatically.

B. Logical fallacies

The editorial relies heavily on:



  • post hoc reasoning (“X happened after Y, so Y caused X”)

  • slippery slope predictions

  • intentionality fallacies (claiming to know policymakers’ motives)

  • false cause (ignoring global oil markets)

  • overgeneralization


These weaken the argument’s credibility.

C. Overstated certainty

Statements like “nothing could be further from the truth” or “this was their plan all along” are rhetorically strong but logically weak without evidence.

D. Inflammatory language

Terms like “enviro‑whackos” reduce the argument’s seriousness and make it easier for critics to dismiss.

E. Missing nuance

California’s fuel market is influenced by:



  • global crude prices

  • refinery outages

  • seasonal blends

  • supply chain constraints

  • state regulations

  • The editorial attributes everything to a single cause, which oversimplifies a complex system.


3. Overall Assessment

Persuasiveness to a neutral or skeptical reader: Low

Persuasiveness to an aligned audience: Moderate

Factual reliability: Weak

Argument structure: Clear but unsupported

Rhetorical style: Emotional, not analytical

Hence the 3/10.


Ouch. My favorite part of the analysis is “It’s written to energize readers and create a sense of urgency. That’s effective for persuasion within an already‑aligned audience.” That seems to work in this neck of the woods.


1

Ugh, my apologies for the formatting. Using copy and paste straight from AI appears to add a bunch of spaces between lines.


1
﻿