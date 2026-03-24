Santa Maria police seize guns from alleged gang members

March 24, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers made six arrests and seized two guns while countering gang activity over the weekend.

On Saturday, Gang Suppression Team officers contacted three known juveniles in Evans Park located at 200 W. Williams Street. Officers conducted a lawful detention and pat-down, which led to the recovery of an unlawfully manufactured ghost gun, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police took one suspect into custody. Authorities booked the suspect at Juvenile Hall.

Later that evening, officers patrolled Atkinson Park located at 1000 N. Railroad Avenue, where they contacted known gang members. Police seized a shotgun from a vehicle and took five suspects into custody.

Authorities booked the five suspects in Juvenile Hall and Santa Barbara County Jail.

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