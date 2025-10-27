Executive director of Bike SLO County charged with child molestation

October 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The executive director of Bike SLO County is charged with molesting a child under the age of 10. Rick Ellison is scheduled for his arraignment on one felony count of committing lewd acts against a child on Monday.

He is accused of molesting a young girl on March 30.

If convicted, 69-year-old Ellison of Arroyo Grande faces a maximum sentence of three, six, or eight years in prison depending on the circumstances. The state will also require him to register as a sex offender.

Bike SLO County is a public benefit corporation – a for profit corporation or domestic cooperative that is intended to produce one or more public benefits. It is focused on promoting bicycling and bike paths.

Before his retirement, Ellison was Cal Poly University’s associate vice president for university advancement. He played a lead role with the first fundraising campaign in the history of Cal Poly.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...