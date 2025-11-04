4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Templeton

November 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A shallow 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Templeton rattled northern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the quake knocked items from shelves and shook houses in Templeton, Paso Robles and Atascadero. The 3.5 mile deep earthquake was located next to West Highway 46 near Highway 101.

Several residents in both Paso Robles and Templeton said the shaking was strong enough to knock items from shelves.

