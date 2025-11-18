Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

November 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Will multiple storms drenching San Luis Obispo County, rainfall totals are well above average in all areas of the county for this time of year, according to SLO County. Most areas of the county have received two to three times the average rainfall for this time of year.

After multiple years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Nov. 18, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 6.44 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 4.18 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 6.96 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 5.89 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 7.17 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 5.20 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 4.01 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 10.16 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 2.06 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 6.38 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 6.19 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 5.67 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 4.05 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 84%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 35%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 80.6%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 86%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 77%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 25%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 82%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 51%, Monterey County

