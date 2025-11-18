Against all enemies foreign and domestic

November 18, 2025

By ANDY CALDWELL

The political left loves the concept of intersectionality. That is, how many boxes can they check on a political resume to garner the most votes.

Kamala Harris was once the poster child for intersectionality, but she has got nothing on Zohran Mamdani- immigrant, socialist, and radical Muslim.

With respect to immigrants, I have stated time and time again that I am proud of our nation’s DNA as a nation of immigrants. However, there is of course a distinction between those immigrants, such as my own mother, who came here to become an American and to better her life, rather than those who come here to either exploit America, or worse, destroy it.

Hence, until we fix our broken immigration system, I would give “otherwise” law-abiding, taxpaying, hard- working immigrants a guest worker pass, which would not be a path to citizenship, because not having the opportunity to become a citizen would be the ultimate price to pay for coming here illegally.

Regarding socialism/communism, I would not allow any immigrant to come into this country who espouses this political ideology, because as was previously determined by Congress, which passed The Communist Control Act of 1954, card-carrying communists have in essence vowed to overthrow the government of the United States. Even though that act has been eviscerated, the fact remains that socialism and communism are political ideologies antithetical to our constitution and capitalistic economy.

One aspect of conflict has to do with our concept of limited government. As far as we have fell from that ideal ourselves, socialists like Mamdani would finish us off, as he stated, “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about!”

Another distinction lies between the tenet we embrace, equality of opportunity vs communism’s false promise of equality of outcomes. For, as Winston Churchill rightly observed, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” And again, Churchill, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”

Regarding the Muslim faith, a vast majority of Muslims, here and abroad, are peaceful-loving people, but a violent minority of them are anything but.

During college, I did a research paper on Lebanon as I was inspired by a classmate who was from Lebanon. This absolutely remarkable country was once ruled by a shared governance of Christians and Muslims. It was a very prosperous and peaceful country because the Muslims in power were not adherent believers in a barbarous cultist throwback to the 7th Century. That is, their faith was not a radicalized political and military ideology bent on global domination by way of jihad and Sharia law.

As Hamas and other groups like them have stated repeatedly, after they get done either subjugating or killing “the Saturday people” (Jews), they are coming after “the Sunday people” (Christendom”).

To not believe them is to forget 9/11. Albeit, in Europe and America today, the radicals of Islam are not openly declaring war on the West, instead they have adopted a more subtle approach. Here are two quotes from the Muslim Brotherhood on video, from a foreign publication “The Commune,” that sums up the new approach, “Muslims tried and failed to conquer Europe for 700 years through war. But now there’s a much easier way: we can peacefully infiltrate via immigration” and “Allah permits them to live off the infidel while they are subduing them. So, it has sort of a parasitic type of attitude where they can live off the host country where their goal is to eventually eradicate the host culture and supplant it with Islam.”

While the left in America condemns our country for “colonialism”, how is it lost on them that both Europe and America are being colonized by Islamists, some of which, are not interested in assimilating into western civilization at all. Instead, their intention is to invade it to subsume it.

America, including New York City, must protect our civilization and governance by ensuring our citizenship oath and the oath to serve in government is taken seriously. That is, immigrant believers and adherents to communism, socialism, jihad, Sharia law, as well as any and all foreign allegiances, have no place in this country. That would apply to both Zohran Mamdani and the likes of Ilhan Omar. Omar purportedly said that she was “Somalian first, Muslim second” and “here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

The Citizenship Oath states:

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

The Oath of Office states:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

If oaths are not enforceable, then they don’t matter, do they? In this day and age, we need them to matter.

While the left only considers conservatives as their enemy, all of history begs to differ as it relates to the barbarians and their minions at the gate.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

