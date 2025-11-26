Arroyo Grande police to conduct DUI patrols on Saturday

November 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police officers plan to patrol for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday, the department announced Wednesday.

Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The department wants to keep the city safe while people are traveling.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sergeant Jeremy Burns said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

The Arroyo Grande Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

