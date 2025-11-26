Woman flees Santa Maria officers, killed in crash

November 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A woman fleeing officers was killed in a crash on Monday evening in Santa Maria.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a white Jeep driving erratically near the intersection of Blosser Road and Cook Street. Officers attempted to stop the Jeep, but the driver did not stop and officers began a pursuit.

In the interests of public safety, less than a minute later, officers stopped the pursuit, police said.

At a high rate of speed, the Jeep continued eastbound on Stowell Road, running multiple red lights. The Jeep and another vehicle collided in the intersection of Bradley Road and Stowell Road.

The woman fleeing was ejected during the collision and died at the scene. The people in the other vehicle were not injured.

The California Highway Patrol Santa Maria Office is investigating the fatal traffic collision. The deceased driver’s name is not being released pending notification of her next of kin.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Santa Maria CHP Office at (805) 608-6310 or the Santa Maria Police Department Watch Commander at (805) 928-3781 x.2277.

