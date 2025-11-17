Grover Beach identifies people killed in murder-suicide

November 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police identified the two people who died in a murder-suicide on Saturday morning as 24-year-old Emily Reilly and 28-year-old Owen Wesner.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers sent officers to the 300 block of North Third Street. Officers arrived to find two people deceased with gunshot wounds inside the residence.

Law enforcement is not releasing additional information at this time.

