SLO and Santa Barbara Counties under wind, flood advisories
November 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The National Weather Service issued high wind and flood advisories for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday.
Forecasters warn of southwest winds of 10 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. The advisory is in place until noon on Monday.
“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” according to the National Weather Service. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
The flood advisory runs through 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Forecasters warn of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas with water over roadways.
