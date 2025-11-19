Homeless man assaults victim at a bus stop in San Luis Obispo, arrested

November 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 45-year-old homeless man beat a victim with a four-foot metal pipe in an unprovoked attack at a bus stop in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Robert Torres attacked a 57-year-old man at the transit center on Palm and Osos streets. When Torres attempted to hit the man a third time, the victim got away and crossed the street.

The suspect then fled the area on a San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus.

San Luis Obispo police officers, working with RTA, discovered that the suspect got off the bus in Pismo Beach. Investigators contacted area police departments were contacted and provided the description of the suspect.

A Grover Beach Police Department detained Torres. SLO police officers arrested Torres on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon and booked him in the SLO County Jail, where he remains held without bail.

“Many thanks to RTA and Grover Beach Police Department for their help with this arrest,” police said.

