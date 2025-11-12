Tribune shows bias in latest hit piece targeting Dan Dow

November 12, 2025

OPINION by JODY LANGFORD

As a longtime resident of San Luis Obispo County and a retired law enforcement officer, I am compelled to address the recent editorial written by Tribune staff and published in the Sacramento Bee and San Luis Obispo Tribune criticizing District Attorney Dan Dow. This hit piece lambasts Dow for reposting two social media items on X that critiqued New York City mayor-elect Mamdani.

The social media posts suggested that New Yorkers may have forgotten the lessons of 9/11. While the editorial rips Dow as hateful, divisive, and unprofessional, I say it is a stand for truth, remembrance, and free speech.

Here are the facts: DA Dow is a dedicated public servant with a proven track record of upholding justice in our county.

He shared posts that highlighted concerns about Mamdani’s past statements and affiliations, including his criticism of law enforcement and his anti-Israel sentiments. One repost specifically noted that electing such a figure in a city scarred by 9/11 displays troubling forgetfulness.

It does not mean that Mamdani himself had anything to do with 9/11 as the editorial ridiculously insinuated Dow meant. It just means that people with similar beliefs perpetrated the attack. They accuse Dow of being inflammatory but I wonder what is wrong with reminding citizens of historical tragedies when current events dictate it?

The editorial staff who wrote the opinion seem more intent on policing speech than examining substance. They accuse Dow of being partisan in his role as DA, but forget that he has First Amendment rights outside of his official duties.

This is not the first time Dow has been attacked for personal beliefs, yet they have failed to produce one instance where his personal beliefs have interfered with his prosecutions! He has always been about truth and justice.

Dow’s reposts were on his personal account and not an official proclamation. They align with his conservative views and prioritize national security and respect for law enforcement.

His views resonate here in San Luis Obispo County where he has prosecuted criminals with the truth being his guide and has been an advocate for victims. To castigate him for echoing widespread sentiments about 9/11 is selective outrage.

Dow seems to be fostering reflection, not hatred of Muslims. He appears to be cautioning us about people with the beliefs and track record such as Mamdani’s. The editorial goes overboard trying to frame legitimate concerns as bigotry. Mamdani’s election is New York City’s problem, but its implications regarding public safety and terrorism affect all of us.

The editorial is just another example of media bias against public figures who dare challenge progressive narratives. The Tribune and Bee are prioritizing political correctness over genuine discourse and, by doing so, are stoking controversy. Dow is not inciting violence or breaking any laws. He is merely exercising the most important freedom we have, the freedom of speech

I stand with Dow because his reposts are meant to make us accountable and not forget history. This makes him a true leader, someone we are very fortunate to have in his position.

We need to reject the editorial writers rush to judgement and open our minds to the wisdom being displayed by Dow. We deserve leaders like Dow who speak up without apology.

Jody Langford is a retired California Highway Patrol officer who lives in San Luis Obispo County.

