Fire destroys renovated bus in rural Santa Margarita, neighbor injured

November 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a renovated bus and injured one person in rural Santa Margarita on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported the bus on Cuesta Springs Road on fire. Jason Smith, neighbor who rescued a dog from the bus, suffered smoke inhalation. An ambulance transported Smith to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

When firefighters arrived, the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

A 47-year-old man and his dog resided in the bus. The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...