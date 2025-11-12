Fire destroys renovated bus in rural Santa Margarita, neighbor injured
November 12, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a renovated bus and injured one person in rural Santa Margarita on Tuesday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported the bus on Cuesta Springs Road on fire. Jason Smith, neighbor who rescued a dog from the bus, suffered smoke inhalation. An ambulance transported Smith to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.
When firefighters arrived, the bus was fully engulfed in flames.
A 47-year-old man and his dog resided in the bus. The owner was not home at the time of the fire.
