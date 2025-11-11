Paso Robles High School principal accused of hit-and-run, on leave

November 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The principal of Paso Robles High School is on leave following accusations she was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a school vehicle.

Shortly after law enforcement arrived at the high school on Monday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District administrators placed 42-year-old Megan Fletcher on administrative leave. Mike Susank, assistant principal and athletic director, will serve as interim principal.

On June 15, while driving a school district Expedition, Fletcher allegedly made a U-turn on Highway 46 near Shandon and hit a boat trailer. While the other driver pulled over, Fletcher allegedly drove by while flashing a peace sign.

Area residents have voiced concerns that she was not held accountable at the time. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

