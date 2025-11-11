Front Page  »  

Paso Robles principal removed from campus for public intoxication

November 11, 2025

Megan Fletcher

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement officers removed the principal of Paso Robles High School from campus on Monday because of alleged intoxication, according to a school official.

Near noon, officers walked 42-year-old Megan Fletcher from campus. Shortly afterwards, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District administrators placed Fletcher on administrative leave.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Jail logs, Fletcher was not booked into jail. The Paso Robles Police Department has not yet responded to questions about the incident.

For months, members of the community have accused Fletcher of excessive drinking and questionable driving.

On June 15, while driving a school district Expedition, Fletcher allegedly made a U-turn on Highway 46 East near Shandon and hit a boat trailer. While the other driver pulled over, Fletcher allegedly drove by while flashing a peace sign.

Area residents have voiced concerns that she was not held accountable at the time. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

 


This drunken behavior would explain the OTJ low-IQ decision making about tranny rights of the EXTREME fringe minority overriding the rights of the VAST majority.


Let’s examine the P.R. school board next. Btw, we know that K. Enney is NOT in on the subversion of the vast majority opinion on this specific matter.


Yes, I went there!


Silent no more.


-16

Drunk at lunchtime!


3

Likely also drunk back in June when driving the district’s vehicle and caused an accident and fled. So many questions, why did it take the district so long to take action?, if I had an accident in a company vehicle, and drunk and fled, likely would be fired immediately. Of course in CA being a drunk is disability especially for the protected class. Did the school district only decide to take action because they failed at keeping this issue undercover and it was going to be exposed. Also, why is the district purchasing a Expedition, a $50,000+ vehicle for a single occupant trip, many good $20,000 vehicles that would have worked, of course when its other people money the sky’s the limit.


3
