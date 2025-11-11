Paso Robles principal removed from campus for public intoxication

November 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement officers removed the principal of Paso Robles High School from campus on Monday because of alleged intoxication, according to a school official.

Near noon, officers walked 42-year-old Megan Fletcher from campus. Shortly afterwards, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District administrators placed Fletcher on administrative leave.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Jail logs, Fletcher was not booked into jail. The Paso Robles Police Department has not yet responded to questions about the incident.

For months, members of the community have accused Fletcher of excessive drinking and questionable driving.

On June 15, while driving a school district Expedition, Fletcher allegedly made a U-turn on Highway 46 East near Shandon and hit a boat trailer. While the other driver pulled over, Fletcher allegedly drove by while flashing a peace sign.

Area residents have voiced concerns that she was not held accountable at the time. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

