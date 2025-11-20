Police seek public’s help identifying victims of alleged child molester
November 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying additional victims of a Santa Barbara man accused of molesting a child.
Last month, the Lompoc Police Department received information regarding an adult man who was allegedly grooming an underage female, which ultimately led to unlawful sexual acts occurring over several years. Ricardo Romero, 47, was identified as the suspect.
Detectives arrested Romero on Nov. 12 on multiple felony charges. He remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.
The Lompoc Police Department is asking that any additional victims or anyone with more information contact Detective Renner at the Lompoc Police Department.
