Cal Poly holds annual Poinsettia, holiday items sale

November 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, with thousands of plants in bold holiday colors, will be held on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

This year’s plants will feature three varieties: red, white and red and white variegated featuring rosy, pink-red bracts with white centers. Sizes range from small plants in 4-inch pots to medium poinsettias in 6-inch pots. Prices range from $10 to $50.

In addition to poinsettias, Cal Poly will also feature student-made flower arrangements, wreaths and holiday gifts. Cal Poly products such as barbecue sauces, jams, honey and chocolate.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off Via Carta Road. Take the Highland Drive entrance, turn left on Via Carta Road and go to the top of the hill. For more information, call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106.

