San Luis Obispo man threatened to bomb synagogues, facing federal charges

November 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo man was arraigned today on a three-count federal grand jury indictment charging him with threatening last summer to bomb every synagogue within a 20-mile radius.

Prosecutors charged Elijah Alexander King, 36, with one count of threats and false information regarding fire and explosives, one count of threats by interstate communication, and one count of false information and hoaxes. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Aug. 28, King made an antisemitic post on X.

“I’m going to blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius,” King posted. This is a real threat, call the police and report me for terrorism.”

He followed up shortly afterwards, “This is a real threat send the police and report me for terrorism.”

Approximately 10 minutes later, King used his cellphone’s internet browser to repeatedly search for synagogues near him.

After law enforcement contacted King about the bomb threat, they sent him to a hospital for psychiatric monitoring. King, however, continued to use his X social media account to make additional posts such as “I got arrested and put on a 3 day psych hold for my posts against the jews” and re-posted another user’s post, which said, “We don’t need gun control. We need jew control.”

Prior to his Aug. 28 threat, King posted antisemitic rhetoric on X, including praise for Adolf Hitler, with images of weapons, including a handgun, knives, and mace.

In Sept. and Oct. of 2025, King sent numerous racist voicemails and emails to the San Luis Obispo police detective who had him placed on a psychiatric hold.

If convicted, King faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the count of threats and false information regarding fire and explosives, and up to five years in federal prison for the threats by interstate communication and false information and hoaxes counts.

The FBI is investigating this matter. The San Luis Obispo Police Department provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura A. Alexander of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section and Jenna W. Long of the National Security Division are prosecuting this case.

