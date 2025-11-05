SLO County deputies arrest pharmacy burglary suspects

November 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County deputies arrested two men on Tuesday morning who allegedly burglarized pharmacies in Templeton and Nipomo.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., deputies headed to a burglary in progress at a pharmacy in the 600 block of W. Tefft Street in Nipomo. While Deputies were enroute, a CHP officer arrived on scene.

The burglary suspects were still at the location and ran away. After a short foot chase, the CHP officer apprehended one of the suspects.

Deputies arrived to find a vehicle fleeing the area, and initiated a traffic stop. Based on evidence found inside the vehicle, detectives determined that the driver was connected to the pharmacy burglary.

During their investigation, detectives determined the same suspects burglarized a pharmacy in the 1300 block of Las Tablas Road in Templeton earlier Tuesday morning.

Deputies booked Los Angeles County residents Andre Story, 32, and Brandon Williams, 41, in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for charges of burglary and conspiracy. Both men remain in jail with their bails set at $500,000.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the California Highway Patrol for their assistance with the response and apprehension of one of the suspects,” according to the SLO County Sheriffs Office. “Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.”

