California Prop. 50, mid-decade partisan redistricting, passing

November 4, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By KAREN VELIE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan for mid-decade partisan redistricting is winning by a landslide. With 65% of the votes in, Proposition 50 is passing by 64.7% to 54.3%

In San Luis Obispo County the numbers are closer – 57.3% for Prop. 50 and 42.6% against. Currently, the county has counted early mail in votes and no polling place ballots.

Newsom argued Prop. 50 is a needed response to Republican promoted gerrymandering in Texas and other conservative states. The passage of Prop. 50 will allow Democrats to replace congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent commission with new ones in an attempt to switch five Republican seats to Democratic.

 


Common sense prevails! Lets put an end to Trumps tyranny; vote blue in 2026!


1

President Newsom reporting for duty! Great job, Governor. It was a good day for Democrats!


1

Your name says it all. Can I escort you to the oven?


-1

And I hope newscum burns your house down as well


0

That piece of feces Commiecrat Nuisance circumvented the documented will of Californians via our 2008 vote that passed Prop 11 to stop Sacramento from doing this very thing by taking redis, err, gerrymandering out of the hands of the pols in this state.


#DeathToTheDemoNcratPARTY


The anti-American party for nearly 200 years.


-2

Governor Newsom “circumvented the documented will of Californians,” by putting the proposition to a vote by Californians…yeah that logically tracks, good job A-Town Rebel!


1
