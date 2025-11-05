California Prop. 50, mid-decade partisan redistricting, passing

November 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan for mid-decade partisan redistricting is winning by a landslide. With 65% of the votes in, Proposition 50 is passing by 64.7% to 54.3%

In San Luis Obispo County the numbers are closer – 57.3% for Prop. 50 and 42.6% against. Currently, the county has counted early mail in votes and no polling place ballots.

Newsom argued Prop. 50 is a needed response to Republican promoted gerrymandering in Texas and other conservative states. The passage of Prop. 50 will allow Democrats to replace congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent commission with new ones in an attempt to switch five Republican seats to Democratic.

