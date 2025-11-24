SLO County moves forward with housing development near Pismo Beach

November 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County is moving forward with a proposed 100-unit residential development that will help satisfy the state’s housing mandate. The SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to start the approval process for the housing development near Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande.

The project, Del Mar Ranch, includes 70 single family homes with up to 30 senior housing units including duplexes and triplexes. The 154-acre property is located at 1007 Oak Park Boulevard near Coastal Christian School.

Of the 100 units, 20% will be affordable housing.

“The State of California, including the San Luis Obispo region, is experiencing housing affordability issues and the need for immediate relief has been prioritized at the local and state level,” according to the SLO County staff report. “The request would increase the residential development potential on the site by providing a variety of housing types and housing affordability levels.”

During public comment, Pismo Beach City Manager Jorge Garcia asked the board to table the request to process the developer’s application for rezoning from rural lands to residential suburban and residential multi-family. Garcia argued that because the land falls under Pismo Beach’s sphere of influence, the city wants to provide input on sewer and water availability.

Both supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding then attempted to delay the vote.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg questioned why Paulding and Gibson are giving “pushback” for a much needed housing project that includes affordable housing. She then made a motion to allow the application to move forward.

The supervisors then voted 3-2 to approve the motion, with Gibson and Paulding dissenting.

SLO County staff will now process the application for rezoning, which will then head to the SLO County Planning Commission for approval.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...