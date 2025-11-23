San Luis Obispo County gas prices continue falling, find lowest costs
November 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 11 cents last week to $4.76 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped six cents to $4.60. Nationally, gas prices remained unchanged at $3.07 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.17 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.09
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.09
- Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.09
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.11
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.11
- VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.11
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.29
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.33
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.35
