Storm brings almost 2 inches of rain to parts of SLO County
November 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The storm that moved through San Luis Obispo County on Thursday dropped nearly 2 inches of rain in some areas.
The rain and wind led to some flooding and short-term road closures. A second storm is forecast to arrive on the Central Coast on Saturday.
Rain totals from 1.m. on Thursday through 1 p.m. on Friday:
Arroyo Grande – 1.67 inches
Atascadero – .59 inches
Lopez Dam – 1.56 inches
Los Osos – .61 inches
Nipomo – 1.48 inches
Oceano – 1.43 inches
Paso Robles – .28 inches
Rocky Butte – 1.54 inches
San Luis Obispo – 1.50 inches
San Simeon – .82 inches
Santa Margarita – 1.33 inches
Shandon – .44 inches
Templeton – .26 inches
