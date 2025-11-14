Storm brings almost 2 inches of rain to parts of SLO County

November 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The storm that moved through San Luis Obispo County on Thursday dropped nearly 2 inches of rain in some areas.

The rain and wind led to some flooding and short-term road closures. A second storm is forecast to arrive on the Central Coast on Saturday.

Rain totals from 1.m. on Thursday through 1 p.m. on Friday:

Arroyo Grande – 1.67 inches

Atascadero – .59 inches

Lopez Dam – 1.56 inches

Los Osos – .61 inches

Nipomo – 1.48 inches

Oceano – 1.43 inches

Paso Robles – .28 inches

Rocky Butte – 1.54 inches

San Luis Obispo – 1.50 inches

San Simeon – .82 inches

Santa Margarita – 1.33 inches

Shandon – .44 inches

Templeton – .26 inches

