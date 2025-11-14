Suspected murder leads to manhunt in rural Nipomo
November 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE and JOSH FRIEDMAN
A person was allegedly murdered in Nipomo near the intersection of Suey Creek Road and Highway 166 on Thursday evening.
Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported spotting a body on Highway 166. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene where they found a deceased male with a suspected gunshot wound.
A manhunt for the suspect then ensued. It is unclear if authorities have identified or located the suspect. An investigator voiced concerns that the rain was impacting evidence at the scene, according to scanner traffic.
The CHP shut down traffic in both directions on Highway 166 during the initial investigation. The highway later reopened.
