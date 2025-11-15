Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Grover Beach
November 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police officers are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people at a home in Grover Beach.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers sent officers to the 300 block of North Third Street. Officers arrived to find two people deceased inside a residence.
CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.
