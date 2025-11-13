Two major storms headed to the Central Coast

November 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two major storms will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Central Coast on Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, the first storm will move into the Central Coast. There is a wind advisory in effect for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45.

Rain will continue through Friday morning.

After a brief break in rainfall, on Saturday morning a second storm is forecast to move through the Central Coast and is expected to linger through Sunday morning.

