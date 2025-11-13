Melodee Buzzard’s mother released from jail

November 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A judge on Wednesday ordered Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, to be released from jail.

On Nov. 7, Ashlee Buzzard was arrested for allegedly preventing a victim from leaving an undisclosed location against their will a day earlier. While an acquaintance was visiting her home in Lompoc, Ashlee Buzzard is accused of refusing to let him leave while wielding a box cutter.

Prosecutors charged her with one count of false imprisonment and the court set her bail at $100,000.

Earlier today, a judge ordered Ashlee Buzzard released with supervision. She pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Nov. 19.

A school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence on Oct. 14. Deputies then attempted to locate Melodee at her home in Lompoc, but she was not there. Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating with investigators and has refused to say where Melodee is or how she is doing.

Melodee was last seen via video surveillance on Oct. 9 near the Colorado and Utah border.

Detectives, with the help of the FBI, continue to search for Melodee. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any contact with her in the past year to call (805) 681-4150.

