Alleged DUI driver crashes into credit union in San Luis Obispo
December 31, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
An alleged drunk driver crashed into the outdoor patio area of SESLOC Credit Union in San Luis Obispo on Monday night.
Late Monday night, a caller reported a single-vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Broad Street. A pickup truck had traveled off the roadway, crashed through a fence, and stopped in the patio area.
After having the driver evaluated at a local hospital, officers booked the suspect in SLO County Jail for suspected DUI.
“We are grateful this incident occurred after business hours when the patio was empty,” according to police. “This serves as a stark reminder of how quickly an impaired driver can lose control. Drive sober or get a ride.”
