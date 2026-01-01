Front Page  »  

Alleged DUI driver crashes into credit union in San Luis Obispo

December 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into the outdoor patio area of SESLOC Credit Union in San Luis Obispo on Monday night.

Late Monday night, a caller reported a single-vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Broad Street. A pickup truck had traveled off the roadway, crashed through a fence, and stopped in the patio area.
After having the driver evaluated at a local hospital, officers booked the suspect in SLO County Jail for suspected DUI.
“We are grateful this incident occurred after business hours when the patio was empty,” according to police. “This serves as a stark reminder of how quickly an impaired driver can lose control. Drive sober or get a ride.”

Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿