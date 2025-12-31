Paso Robles City Councilwoman supports interfering with ICE agents

December 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has increased operations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties over the past three days. Misinformation on social media about the operation is creating fear in local immigrant communities.

Early Tuesday morning, texts and social media posts reported ICE agents were in both Paso Robles and San Miguel. The texts told undocumented immigrants to stay in their residences, causing many to stay home from work.

The Department of Homeland Security informed city staff that federal agents were serving warrants on the north side of Paso Robles.

Multiple protestors followed the federal agents’ vehicles, honking their horns to warn undocumented immigrants. Others screamed through a bullhorn at federal agents to “get the fuck out” of their neighborhood.

While locals screamed, blew whistles and honked their horns near the intersection of 32nd and Spring streets, Paso Robles City Councilwoman Kris Beal voiced her support of those interfering with federal agents.

“I am so proud of all the volunteers and caring neighbors,” Beal wrote on social media on Tuesday morning. “If you hear the horns, whistles and bullhorns, go to them and bear witness.”

In response, mutiple social media posters thanked the Paso Robles Police Department for interfering with ICE agents.

However, Paso Robles police officers insist they are not interfering or working with ICE agents.

