Charged with fraud, Powell files to run for SLO County office

December 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While battling charges of election fraud, Gaea Powell filed a lawsuit against San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano and then announced plans to run against Cano in the 2026 election.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Powell with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports, and for perjury by declaration. She pleaded not guilty in July and later announced plans to represent herself.

Powell argues the charges against her are politically motivated and unfounded. She is scheduled for a pre preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.

On Oct. 21, Powell filed a federal lawsuit against Cano and San Luis Obispo County alleging violations of constitutional rights “under color of law.”

Powell’s lawsuit accuses Cano of acting under color of law in her official capacity by intentionally confirming the existence of a preliminary criminal investigation to the media, less than thirty days before the 2024 election. Powell’s suit alleges Cano misused her influence as an elected official, and her authority over public records and election filings.

On Dec. 6, Powell launched her campaign for SLO County Clerk-Recorder.

“My mission is to restore common sense, transparency, and trust to San Luis Obispo County’s election process,” according to Powell’s mission statement. “I will speak out whenever state directives threaten the constitutional rights of the people of our county or attempt to silence or discredit citizens who raise legitimate election concerns.”

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...