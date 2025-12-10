Front Page  »  

Morro Bay plans to hire new city manager

December 10, 2025

John Craig

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a contract to hire John Craig as city manager. The council is scheduled to finalize its selection on Jan. 13.

In June, the council voted to terminate then Morro Bay City Manager Yvonne Kimball. She served as city manger for less than two years.

Craig has over 25 years government administration experience. Craig served as city manager of Barre, Vermont; manager of Talbot County, Maryland; deputy city manager of Rico Rancho, New Mexico; assistant administrator of Mono County, California; and director of general services for the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am honored to join Morro Bay and grateful for the trust the city council and community have place in me,” Craig said. “My goal is to listen first, learn quickly, and work together to support the council’s goals and maintain the high-quality services that reflect Morro Bay’s values.”

 


Total compensation offered to this new hire and compared to that of the previous city manager?


It will be ridiculous to us non-public sector humans. Guaranteed.


“Maintain the high quality services that reflect Morro Bays values” …what does that even mean? What services are high quality around here? The schools are terrible, the roads are trashed, the garbage and water svc is expensive, etc etc. Is this guy just another corporation pleaser or what?

Forget the council; how about aiming to serve the people of MB? Too much to ask probably :/


Easy to say that “schools are terrible” but harder to offer ways they can be improved. I have plenty of ideas but since you brought it up I’ll defer to you for what you might do. Saying “schools are terrible” is nothing new and could have been stated with equal merit 20-30 years ago.


The City Manager serves at the pleasure of the council, and the council reports to the people (ideally). The schools are not under the city’s purview except for emergency services.

The expensive cost of living and general lack of services and maintenance are the result of years of leftist leadership…or shall I say malfeasance. Too much time and money wasted on flags and pronouns.


