CHP officer from Paso Robles found guilty of insurance fraud

December 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A California Highway Patrol officer, who used to live in Paso Robles, was sentenced last week to 270 days in jail for insurance fraud after he claimed he had a debilitating injury that caused him significant pain when he sat or stood.

The son of a San Luis Obispo County CHP officer, 45-year-old Jordan Roy Lester worked as a CHP officer for 17 years. He then procured medical leave claiming he was unable to work because of an injury he claimed he suffered at work.

After receiving a tip that Lester had faked his disability, an investigation was initiated. Internal affairs investigators then observed Lester at a property he owned cutting down trees, stacking firewood and operating heavy machinery.

In addition to jail time, a judge ordered Lester to pay $232,829 in restitution to the CHP and $127,791 to the state compensation insurance fund. He will also lose his service and pension credit for the years the fraud was committed.

“We take workers’ compensation fraud very seriously as it has an immediate and lasting financial impact on employers and delays medical care and financial assistance to employees legitimately injured at work,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho. “To have a peace officer commit this fraud is not only a violation of their duty to serve and protect with integrity, but it is also a violation of public trust.”

