San Luis Obispo County under flood watch
December 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County will be under a flood watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening as a strong atmospheric river storm is expected to drench the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
The height of the storm will hit after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Expect rain, winds and hazardous travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
“Heavy rainfall is expected with high rainfall rates,” according to the national Weather Service. “So, widespread urban flooding will be possible along with mud and debris flows across all foothills and mountain areas.”
Forecasters warn those living in areas prone to flooding be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines