San Luis Obispo County under flood watch

December 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County will be under a flood watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening as a strong atmospheric river storm is expected to drench the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The height of the storm will hit after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Expect rain, winds and hazardous travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

“Heavy rainfall is expected with high rainfall rates,” according to the national Weather Service. “So, widespread urban flooding will be possible along with mud and debris flows across all foothills and mountain areas.”

Forecasters warn those living in areas prone to flooding be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...