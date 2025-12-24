Here’s how much rain fell across SLO County in the past 24 hours?
December 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
An atmospheric river hit San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday with heavy rains, winds, flooding and power outages, which are expected through Christmas.
San Luis Obispo County released rain totals for the past 24 hours. Rocky Butte in northern SLO County leads with 2.56 inches, with Lopez Waste Treatment Plant at the low end with .13 of an inch of rain.
SLO County 24-hour rain totals:
Arroyo Grande – 1.23 inches
Atascadero – 1.81 inches
Lopez Dam – 1.99 inches
Los Osos – .67 of an inch
Nipomo – 1.51 inches
Oceano – .94 of an inch
Paso Robles – 1 inch
Rocky Butte – 2.56 inches
San Luis Obispo – 1.47 inches
San Simeon – .70 of an inch
Santa Margarita – 2.42 inches
Shandon – 1.51 inches
Templeton – 1.38 inches
