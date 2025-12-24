Here’s how much rain fell across SLO County in the past 24 hours?

December 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An atmospheric river hit San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday with heavy rains, winds, flooding and power outages, which are expected through Christmas.

San Luis Obispo County released rain totals for the past 24 hours. Rocky Butte in northern SLO County leads with 2.56 inches, with Lopez Waste Treatment Plant at the low end with .13 of an inch of rain.

SLO County 24-hour rain totals:

Arroyo Grande – 1.23 inches

Atascadero – 1.81 inches

Lopez Dam – 1.99 inches

Los Osos – .67 of an inch

Nipomo – 1.51 inches

Oceano – .94 of an inch

Paso Robles – 1 inch

Rocky Butte – 2.56 inches

San Luis Obispo – 1.47 inches

San Simeon – .70 of an inch

Santa Margarita – 2.42 inches

Shandon – 1.51 inches

Templeton – 1.38 inches

