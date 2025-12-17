Jury finds San Luis Obispo man guilty of felony stalking

December 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A jury recently found a 56-year-old San Luis Obispo man guilty of felony stalking after he harassed a former girlfriend for more than a year and a half, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. He faces up to three years in prison at his sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 12.

Jenky Bueno was found guilty of felony stalking, two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic relations restraining order, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a court order.

Bueno and his victim dated for about a year and half, but separated in the spring of 2023. Later that year, Bueno began to follow, berate, and harass the victim.

Bueno repeatedly showed up uninvited at her residence and then followed her causing her to fear for her safety.

Despite the victim’s clear demand that Bueno leave her alone, his campaign of harassment continued through more unwelcome hounding, house visits, repeated disparaging calls, text messages, and social media communication.

In spring 2024, the victim received a domestic relations restraining order through the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, which Bueno violated on multiple occasions. He was arrested and charged in early 2025.

“We work hard to stop intimate partner violence in our community and hold abusers accountable because it is deadly serious conduct,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Statistics show that over half of female homicide victims in the US are killed by a current or former male intimate partner. Intervention and accountability through our criminal and victim justice system can save lives.”

