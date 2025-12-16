San Luis Obispo police seek help finding credit card thief

December 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Tuesday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who allegedly stole a credit card and then used it to purchase more than $5,000 worth of product from the Apple store.

On Oct. 24, the thief left the Apple store and headed to Lululemon where he attempted to make another purchase.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Ybarra at (805) 594-8113.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...