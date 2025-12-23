Melodee Buzzard’s mother arrested, body found in Utah

December 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard on Tuesday morning after the child’ remains were found in Utah. It is suspected the child died in October while on a road trip with her mother Ashlee Buzzard.

On Oct. 7, Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee departed Lompoc in a rental car to locations out of the area, including Nebraska and Utah. The Chevrolet Malibu initially had California license plate 9MNG101.

During the return trip from Nebraska, on Oct. 8, the Malibu was observed with a New York license plate HCG9677. It is unknown when the plate was installed or whether additional plates were used at other times during travel.

Investigators believe it was used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection. Melodee was last seen along the return route via video surveillance on Oct. 9, in the region between the Colorado and Utah border.

Deputies booked Ashlee Buzzard in the Santa Barbara Main Jail where she is being held without bail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it is made available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...