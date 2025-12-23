Fire destroys commercial building in southern San Luis Obispo County
December 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a commercial building north of Santa Maria in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday morning.
At 3 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported the fire burning on Bull Canyon Road across from Bob Woods Place. Fire crews from Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County battled the blaze.
Bull Canyon Road was closed for more than five hours. Crews remain at the scene cleaning up.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines