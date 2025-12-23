Fire destroys commercial building in southern San Luis Obispo County

December 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a commercial building north of Santa Maria in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday morning.

At 3 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported the fire burning on Bull Canyon Road across from Bob Woods Place. Fire crews from Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County battled the blaze.

Bull Canyon Road was closed for more than five hours. Crews remain at the scene cleaning up.

