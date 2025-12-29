Mud slide closes portion of Highway 41 in SLO County

December 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A mudslide led the California Highway Patrol to close Highway 41 near the Cholame Y in San Luis Obispo County in both directions on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., law enforcement issued an alert and closed Highway 41 from Highway 46 to Highway 33. Officers suggest travelers take Highway 33 as an alternate route to Highway 46.

In has not yet been announced when the highway will reopen.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...