Boulders fall on Highway 101 south of Santa Margarita, lanes closed

December 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Five large boulders fell on Highway 101 south of Santa Margarita on Sunday evening closing two northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. The mud slide is impacting the two slow lanes.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the mud slide rolled down a hillside near the top of the Cuesta Grade. The slide disabled two vehicles.

Officers are working to stop traffic near the bottom of the grade.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...