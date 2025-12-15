One woman crime spree hits San Luis Obispo County

December 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 34-year-old serial thief with a criminal history that crosses multiple California counties is facing 42 felony charges following an alleged six week crime spree in San Luis Obispo County.

From Oct. 26 through Dec. 12, Lauren Johnston prowled neighborhoods in Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton in search of unlocked vehicles and expensive items, according to court records. During this time, Johnston was out of jail on her own recognizance from a case in Monterey County.

In late October, she broke into a locked vehicle in Atascadero, according to court records. Not only did she damage the vehicle, she stole items and assumed her victim’s identity. A week later, she stole items worth more than $950 from a victim in Paso Robles.

As she continued her crime spree, Johnston targeted vehicles in the student parking lot at Atascadero High School. She stole a bag, identification and credit cards from one vehicle.

During a school break, the student noticed his wallet was missing. He then heard a ding on his phone warning him that his card was being used nearby.

The student confronted Johnston, who said she found the wallet.

On Dec. 10, officers arrested Johnston and booked her in the San Luis Obispo County Jail regarding six separate cases with a total of 42 felony charges, including grand theft, petty theft and identity theft. She remains in jail, held without bail.

Investigators are asking anyone who suspects Johnston may have stolen from their vehicle, home or business to call their local law enforcement agency.

Johnston has a long history of greed, criminal activity and incarceration.

In 2010, Paso Robles police arrested then 18-year-old Lauren Johnston for grand theft, possession of burglary tools, concealment of stolen property and possession of narcotics. Her male co-defendant pleaded guilty and the charges against Johnston were dropped.

While on formal probation, in 2014, Johnston was convicted in six cases involving a litany of theft related felonies in Sacramento County, including burglary of an occupied home.

“Along with stealing five handguns and several other items, she stole the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” according to a 2017 letter from the Sacrament District Attorney’s Office to the Board of Parole hearings. “Inmate Johnston then drove off with the vehicle, stealing yet another car. Armed with five handguns, and continually stealing from others shows that Imnate Johnston is a dangerous felon who is willingly to victimize anyone she can and will stop at nothing to continue her criminal lifestyle.

“Inmate Johnston is so brazen that she then used the victim’s credit card to make several fraudulent purchases including clothing so she could go to court that very same day.”

