Big rig driver arrested for drunk driving near Avila Beach

December 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested an allegedly drunk big rig driver on Dec. 10 on Highway 101 near Avila Beach.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the officer pulled over the commercial truck driver for speeds of up to 82 mph. The highway speed limit for semitrailer trucks is 55 mph.

The officer noticed 34-year-old Joseph Ryan Gomez appeared intoxicated.

“The Commercial Driver refused a chemical test and a judge had to issue a warrant for a mandatory required chemical test,” the CHP posted on Instagram. “Zero tolerance for commercial drivers, especially when driving a vehicle that could possibly have a gross vehicle weight of up to 80,000 pounds.”

The officer booked Gomez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is no longer in custody.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...