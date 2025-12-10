Paso Robles man arrested for arson, vandalism, resisting

December 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of arson, vandalism and resisting arrests on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, downstairs tenants at a multi-family residence in the 1400 block of Vine Street called 9-1-1 to report that the upstairs tenant was breaking windows, yelling, and flooding the building. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the upstairs tenant, who was later identified as Michael Mogge.

Officers, along with a crisis negotiator, tried repeatedly to talk with Mogge, but he refused. Instead, he threw items out of the upstairs windows, broke more windows, and started a small fire on an upstairs balcony. The fire burned out without assistance.

Shortly after 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Mogge again began throwing items from his window. He refused to come downstairs to speak with police, family members, or mental health specialists.

Officers used chemical agents and diversionary devices in an effort to get Mogge to surrender, but he refused.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers made entry into the residence via an upstairs balcony.

Mogge then fled by jumping from the roof. He injuring himself in the process. Mogge was treated at a local hospital and later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of vandalism, arson, and resisting a police officer with violence.

