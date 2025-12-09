SLO County Supervisor Gibson hires his favorite candidate

December 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Shortly after bringing his wife back to work for him in his office, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson announced plans to bring his chosen successor to also work as a part-time legislative assistant in his office.

Gibson announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection before throwing his support behind Jim Dantona. As CEO for the SLO Chamber of Commerce, Dantona was a strong supporter of offshore wind energy, battery storage and industrialization. Dantona is resigning from the chamber at the end of 2025.

Dantona will join Cherie Gibson in January, to share the role of Bruce Gibson’s legislative assistant.

Approximately a month ago, Gibson’s former legislative assistant, Blake Fixler, took a position with SLO County Human Resources.

Michael Erin Woody, an opponent of offshore wind energy and industrialization of SLO County ports, is also running for the SLO County District 2 supervisor seat.

