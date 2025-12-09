Front Page  »  

SLO County Supervisor Gibson hires his favorite candidate

December 9, 2025

Supervisor Bruce Gibson

By KAREN VELIE

Shortly after bringing his wife back to work for him in his office, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson announced plans to bring his chosen successor to also work as a part-time legislative assistant in his office.

Gibson announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection before throwing his support behind Jim Dantona. As CEO for the SLO Chamber of Commerce, Dantona was a strong supporter of offshore wind energy, battery storage and industrialization. Dantona is resigning from the chamber at the end of 2025.

Dantona will join Cherie Gibson in January, to share the role of Bruce Gibson’s legislative assistant.

Approximately a month ago, Gibson’s former legislative assistant, Blake Fixler, took a position with SLO County Human Resources.

Michael Erin Woody, an opponent of offshore wind energy and industrialization of SLO County ports, is also running for the SLO County District 2 supervisor seat.

Chosen successor? I must have missed something, we the people didn’t chose anyone to succeed gibson.


12

Honesty, integrity and fair play don’t matter. He votes for the stuff we like.


-1

So they had to make up yet another position to make room for Gibson’s paramour? I thought the County was under a hiring freeze? But I’m sure he was CRITICALLY IMPORTANT!!!


3

VOTE Michael Erin Woody, an opponent of offshore wind energy and industrialization of SLO County ports, for SLO County District 2 supervisor seat.


2

Gibson is of low moral character.


28

A notable understatement.


18

No one can seriously react like this is the first questionable thing Gibson has done? Allowing his wife to double dip from the taxpayers is right in line with his entire political career.


35

Im surprised you don’t want him in the Whitehouse! What has Gibson done that Trump hasn’t, times ten(!)? Honestly, you would think that having an affair with a pornstar, attempting to bribe said pornstar through business means, getting caught, lying about, and getting charged with over 30 felony counts would be enough, but no? Where exactly is the line? Or does the line only apply when/where you want it to? I’m no fan of Gisbson, but lets keep our standards legitimate and applied properly huh? Aka, get rid of them both!!!


-1

Come on SLO County voters. Throw these embedded money-wasting, pension-grubbing pols to the curb. They wear their corruption on their sleeves!


3
﻿